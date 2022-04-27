DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security has set up a new board designed to counter what it deems to be “misinformation and disinformation” threatening the homeland.

The “Disinformation Governance Board” that will be tasked with patrolling the speech of Americans, will reportedly be headed by “disinformation expert” Nina Jankowicz, a fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington who formerly worked as an advisor to the Ukrainian government.

Cat's out of the bag: here's what I've been up to the past two months, and why I've been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts. https://t.co/uN20vl7qqV pic.twitter.com/JEn4FqLdck — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

During a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on DHS’s budget Wed. afternoon, Mayorkas said, “Our Undersecretary for Policy, Rob Silvers is co-chair with our Principal Deputy General Counsel, Jennifer Gaskell, in leading a just recently constituted misinformation disinformation governance board. So we’re bringing — the goal is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat.” Jankowicz’s focus will reportedly be on “irregular migration and Russia.”

This news comes two days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk secured a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, promising to return the platform to its free speech roots.

Although Jankowicz professes to be an expert at spotting online disinformation, these skills seemed to elude her during the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020. In a tweet, she highlighted Joe Biden’s contention that “50 national security officials, and 5 former CIA heads” said in a letter that they believed the Hunter Biden laptop story was “a Russian influence op.”

Back on the "laptop from hell," apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op. Trump says "Russia, Russia, Russia." — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

In fact, the letter was part of a Democrat influence op designed to discredit a very damaging story that was threatening Biden’s campaign. The “laptop from hell” was a very real, and extremely relevant story.

Jankowicz also previously fretted about Twitter’s decision in early 2022 to stop limiting speech from users about the 2020 presidential election, saying she was “dismayed about this decision” “considering the long-term damage these lies do to our democracy.”

She revealed her pro-censorship stripes in another tweet, in reaction to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter: “I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities… which are already shouldering… disproportionate amounts of this abuse.”

Conservatives like the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reacted to the Biden regime’s new “disinformation” board with alarm, calling it an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth.”

“People who support censorship of their political opponents are the biggest threat to the country right now. The new propaganda use of the term ‘disinformation’ to support totalitarian thought control is terrifying,” Hemingway tweeted.

“Biden has already labeled criticisms of his administration a terrorist act. Republican Governors better be prepared to step in to stop this,” tweeted immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken.