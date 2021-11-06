The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana on Saturday halted the Biden administration’s attempt to mandate vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers, Bloomberg reported.

The request to stall the mandate came late Friday from more than two dozen private companies suing the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Labor Department, as part of a court challenge led by Texas, Louisiana, Utah and South Carolina.

The federal appeals court cited “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the regime’s rule, which was set to take effect on Jan 4.

The Biden administration has until 5:00 pm Monday to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the rule.

The two-page order comes after multiple Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the Biden’s mandate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Thursday finalized the rule requiring Americans who work at companies with over 100 employees to get fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly. Joe Biden announced the decree during a September 9 press conference that was widely derided as authoritarian and tyrannical on social media.

In its rule, OSHA said that “compliance officers” would be dispatched to workplaces nationwide to police compliance with the unconstitutional mandate.

“The fight is not over and I will never stop resisting this Admin’s unconstitutional overreach!” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted on Saturday.

Yesterday, I sued the Biden Admin over its unlawful OSHA vax mandate. WE WON. Just this morning, citing “grave statutory and constitutional issues,” the 5th Circuit stayed the mandate. The fight is not over and I will never stop resisting this Admin’s unconstitutional overreach! pic.twitter.com/okt2vkNRKo — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) November 6, 2021

The three-judge panel granted an emergency motion to stay enforcement of OSHA’s mandate pending judicial review.

There was no immediate response from the White House following the ruling.