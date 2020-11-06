A 2nd U.S. Postal Service Worker in PA Comes Forward to Accuse Supervisors of Backdating Late Ballots to Nov.3

A second U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania has come forward to blow the whistle on the backdating shenanigans of his Trump-hating supervisors.

On Thursday, a whistleblower from a U.S. post office in Erie, PA told James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, that his supervisor has demanded that all late ballots be postmarked for Nov. 3, Election Day.

Now, a whistleblower from Coraopolis, PA, has told O’Keefe that his leadership ordered all late ballots to be separated and potentially postmarked for Nov. 3.

He said that when he clocked in on Wednesday, the 4th, “the postmaster told us that if we were to find any ballots on our routes that day, we were to collect them, keep them separate in a hod, which is what we call our plastic bins, bring them back, and then we would put them in another hod, and then they would send them to be counted.”

O’Keefe pointed out that the PA Supreme Court rules that mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on November 3rd to be counted.

“So you’re saying that your postmaster or their supervisor William Wood and James Malia in a standup meeting, they said to separate those ballots and collect them?”

The whistleblower said that his postmaster gave the order, and although he didn’t say explicitly that the ballots would be backdated, he was “firmly of the belief they were going to be backdated.”

O’Keefe called Malia for comment, and asked about the separated, potentially backdated ballots. “Who gave you that order?” the muckraker asked.

“I can refer you to our public relations people,” Malia replied, before hanging up.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2nd PA Postal Worker comes forward! RETWEET/SHARE THIS ASAP! https://t.co/wORGJZCll3 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 6, 2020

O’Keefe announced that the USPS postal worker from Erie, Pennsylvania agreed to go on the record and is willing to testify under oath about the backdating of ballots.

Update:

Erie Post Office Whistleblower Richard Hopkins told O’Keefe that he spoke with USPS investigators about what he witnessed, telling them that he believed his supervisors were following instructions from above.

After he went public with his allegations, Hopkins said his supervisors quickly retaliated.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania @USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Goes Public; Confirms Federal Investigators Have Spoken With Him About Postmaster Rob Weisenbach's Order To Backdate Ballots To November 3rd, 2020#ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/wdO8vUx2Vj — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020