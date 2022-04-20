An American Airlines pilot recently suffered a severe cardiac arrest six minutes after landing a plane at Dallas-Fort Worth, narrowly avoiding a catastrophe for everyone onboard. Captain Robert Snow was reportedly still in the cockpit of Airbus 321 carrying 200 people on April 9, when his heart stopped.

From his hospital room in Dallas, Snow bitterly complained that he’s a victim of the airline’s COVID vaccine mandate, and will probably never be able to fly again.

U.S. Freedom Flyers co-founder Joshua Yoder told radio show host Stew Peters that a deplaning passenger noticed that the pilot was unconscious, and pulled him off the plane onto the jet bridge where a nurse and a Navy corpsman tended to him. [Yoder later told American Greatness in an email that “the first officer had just left the flight deck after arriving to the gate.”]

Yoder said Snow doesn’t remember anything from the time he pulled into the gate at Dallas-Fort Worth to 24 hours later when he woke up in the ICU. Upon waking up, according to Yoder, Snow called the US Freedom Flyers for help.

The U.S. Freedom Flyers formed last fall to help transportation employees fight the vaccine mandates. The group, along with the Health Freedom Defense Fund have filed suit in U.S. District Court against Joe Biden and the federal government “challenging Biden’s desperately overreaching executive order mandating COVID-19 injections for employees of all federal contractors and subcontractors.”

The suit alleges, among other things, that “the President arrogated to himself general police powers over the lives of millions of people, which are contemplated by neither the Constitution nor any Act of Congress.”

Yoder said the Freedom Fliers assembled a “phenomenal team” of cardiologists and lawyers to come to Snow’s aid at Baylor, Scott and White Health Center in Dallas, Texas.

He told Peters that the medical team included world renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and Army flight surgeon whistleblowers Lt. Col. Pete Chambers and Lt. Col. Teresa Long.

Yoder stressed that the captain was very upset with American Airlines for forcing him to receive an injection that caused his health to deteriorate.

He explained that Snow had been a very healthy pilot until he got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, at which point his health went into decline, and culminated in the cardiac arrest.

Many other pilots have suffered with severe vaccine side effects while flying, Yoder contended, “but the airlines, the unions, the FAA, and the Department of Transportation are covering it up.”

“They don’t want you to know the truth,” he charged. “There’s going to be accountability, not just at American, but across all airlines. They’re all being sued for what they’ve done to us, and we’re not going to take it anymore.”

In a press release, Yoder pointed out the pilot’s vaccine injury had put all the passengers at risk. “This near miss is a direct result of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) overlooking their own safety regulations for brazenly political purposes relating to the dangerous COVID-19 vaccine mandate policies many airlines have enacted in coordination with the FAA,” the statement read.

Yoder noted that the airlines’ vaccine mandates forced employees to get the jab against their will in order to keep their jobs, despite the fact that the shots remain under emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Further, Yoder stated that the FAA has “abdicated its mission” to “provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world” by mandating these shots, thereby “[weaponizing] COVID-19 vaccine politics to put airline’s employees and passengers in grave danger.”

In a video recording from his hospital room, Snow explained what had happened to him “courtesy of the vaccine.”

Still clad in his hospital gown, the pilot said: “On November 7, I was mandated to receive a vaccine. Literally I was told that if I did not receive the vaccination, I would be fired.”

“So, under duress I received the vaccine. Now, just a few days ago, after landing in Dallas—six minutes after we landed—I passed out. I coded. I required three shocks. I’m now in the ICU in Dallas,” he continued. “This is what the vaccine has done for me,” Snow said, raising his hospital gown to show the defibrillation pads on his chest.

Snow went on to detail how the vaccine mandate has destroyed his life.

“I will probably never fly again based on the criteria that the FAA established for pilots,” he explained. “I was hoping to teach my daughter to fly. She wants to be a pilot. And now that will probably never happen. All courtesy of the vaccine.”

“This is unacceptable, and I am one of the victims,” he lamented. “You can see that this is the actual result of the vaccine for some of us. Mandatory, no questions asked. Get the shot or you’re fired.”