No One Knows Who Won the Election

Despite an almost superhuman mass effort to pretend that the Trump era has been unceremoniously renounced and condemned, the election verdict on the evening of November 8 remains unclear. As was widely foreseen, there are serious problems with the invocation of the coronavirus as an excuse for plunging into a system of mail-in voting in which unsolicited ballots were sent to everyone on the voters’ register, assuring a huge number of physical ballots floating about un-received by voters who have moved or died, or unused by voters who have chosen to vote in advance polls or in person.
This seems to have been used by the Democrats in selected swing states that they govern to tilt and stack the vote. There was no difficulty in getting all the votes in on time in the most populous states which either had Democratic governors and assured Democratic victories or in states with Republican governors, even where there were relatively tight elections. There are no significant allegations of electoral skulduggery in any Republican-governed state.
What’s more, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio—states with a total of 187 electoral votes and three governed by majorities of both major parties—managed to count approximately 50 million votes on Election Day with no serious suggestions of technical failures or dishonest conduct, and Florida and Ohio, though they were not ultimately close, were hotly contested states.
The problems have been where large numbers of mailed ballots came in late and in suspiciously uniform blocks or without verification by scrutineers of both parties required by election law in all states (the Constitution consigns the administration of elections to state legislatures). These problems have arisen in closely contested and relatively large states governed by Democrats.
Thus, the Nevada vote is coming in unevenly and with questions about whether the many out-of-state condo owners have, voluntarily or otherwise, contributed to Democratic ballot harvesting, but neighboring Republican-governed Arizona has conducted an extremely close election with meticulous care.
There were no problems in Republican-governed Iowa and Ohio, which were thought to be in play, while there have been very strange goings-on in hotly contested, Democrat-governed Michigan and Wisconsin. Similarly nothing unusual is reported in larger but one-sided neighboring Illinois. Georgia, also desperately close and with a Republican governor, has proceeded uncontroversially, though slowly, toward its decision.
As this is written, Arizona and Georgia are legitimately undecided because they are very close. It was evidently irresponsible of Fox News to call Arizona for Biden on Election Night, and indicative of the apparent defection of that network, the admirable exception to the Trump-hate of all of its competitors for the last four years.
If Trump ultimately wins Arizona and Georgia and the networks finally accord him North Carolina and Alaska, which were both clearly states he won by late on Election Night, that will bring his total electoral votes to 259, against Biden’s 263, the entire difference in the election result residing in Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.
The allocation of Pennsylvania to Biden must also be considered very uncertain. Those administering the election, in Philadelphia at least, have ignored the legislative requirement for scrutineers of both major parties to be able to verify every ballot. They also for a time ignored the order by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that all ballots cast in the period authorized by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court but not by the state legislature as the Constitution requires, be segregated in the event of a need for a separate recount.
Alito’s order is now apparently being honored and the proceedings before the full court on presidential voting in Pennsylvania will begin Monday morning. The Biden camp cannot possibly be confident of the outcome. If Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania come for Trump, the president wins reelection.
In the circumstances, it was completely irresponsible for the news networks and Associated Press to take it upon themselves to declare that Biden had won the election on Saturday morning. It is difficult to see this as anything other than the coruscation of the American national political media’s four-year orgy of Trump-hate. This expedition grossly oversold the phony and probably criminal Trump-Russia collusion scam and the spurious impeachment over an unexceptionable telephone call with the president of Ukraine. It went on to indulge the manipulation of the COVID-19 crisis to open up a superhighway of fraudulent vote counting, while their allied polling organizations deliberately or negligently bombarded the public with unfounded claims that Trump would be buried in a landslide on Election Day. It did not happen, as all the world knows, and this is the last throw.
Joe Biden may indeed have won the election, but we don’t know that and the media don’t know that either. By their action on Saturday, the American national political media may have permanently forfeited their customary right to announce the winner of American presidential elections. After the election result announcement, most of the television network media commentary was as rabidly partisan as in a traditional totalitarian country celebrating an almost-unanimous election result.
As NBC celebrated the end of racism and division, it was reminiscent of the international broadcasts from Romania following Nicolae Ceaușescu’s unanimous popular reelections—that is, prior to his being driven from his palace by mobs, seized and convicted of attempted genocide, and singing “The Internationale” as he was conducted before a firing squad, swollen to a virtual battalion by the large numbers of people who wished to join it. No one seeks or expects such a fate for Joe Biden.
On Sunday morning, Michelle Obama sent out her sequel to Joe Biden’s call for a reduction of partisan hostility in his victory speech of Saturday night. Obama wrote the Democrats must recognize that 71 million people had voted for “lies, hate, chaos, and division” (including sharply increased numbers of African Americans and Latinos). That is certainly a promising overture to national reconciliation.
Even if the media’s call for Biden had been remotely sincere, it would be premature. The Democrats and media (they are now almost wholly coextensive) respond that the Republicans have yet to produce solid evidence, the same response that they gave when President Trump first announced that his enemies had tapped his telephones and spied on his campaign, prior to the confirmation that Trump’s allegations were entirely true. In this case, the Republicans would not have the evidence; the elections officers would and it would only be released on judicial demand for its production which has now occurred in many cases and many states.
As authoritative legal commentator Jonathan Turley tweeted on Saturday night, these Trump lawsuits are “torpedoes in the water, and it is impossible to tell where they will strike and how much damage they will do.” But they are not just the firing of the scattergun as Trump’s enemies have suggested. There is room for great doubt about the probity of this election. The Democrats made their supreme gamble: they may win, and win fairly. But if a comprehensive fraud is exposed, the anti-Trump movement will blow itself to pieces.
I know for sure 100% he did not WIN,there are to many mathematical impossibilities that happened to be a coincidence.. Voter turnout alone in some states is completely unbelievable and almost mathematically impossible..
We saw the “evidence” of Russian Collusion and it was all a massive fraud.
Strangely, I left 2 separate replies with links detailing actual facts and not Conman’s speculation. First, these were said these were “awaiting moderation.” Now, they have mysteriously disappeared. So much for the first amendment on Conman Black’s posts and American Greatness. It must be a Conman Black Conspiracy!!!!
Starting an case with “actual facts and not Conman’s speculation” does not, on the surface, inspire much confidence in the objectivity of your non-published arguments.
I would expect that a contributor of your renown would welcome a full exploration of the actual facts, rather than a rush to judgement. Surely, if Mr. Biden’s count is on the up-and-up, it will withstand the rigor of a full public audit and inspection.
It’s interesting Stacy Abrams has still not conceded her loss. Did Mrs. Clinton ever concede? Then the sage advice Mrs. Clinton gave Biden prior to the election “Joe, do not concede no matter what happens”.
Let’s state the obvious facts of the matter.
(1) As several Republicans(!) have pointed out, the Trump campaign has yet to present any tangible evidence of fraud. Black also writes for NATIONAL REVIEW, whose conservative editors just stated ‘Reports of voting irregularities and fraud on any significant scale have so far not stood up even to minimal scrutiny. ‘ Likewise, the Washington Examiner just wrote ‘cheating and fraud have been small-scale, and Trump has an obligation to provide substantial evidence to make a credible allegation that skulduggery is tipping the presidential result.’
(2) It is beyond reasonable doubt that Biden received _FAR_ more votes than Trump. The popular vote margin is expected to be in the 4..5% range once all votes have been counted. Indeed, the great outrage of this election is that the Republican party now apparently relies on blatantly anti-democratic means to remain in power at any cost. The so-called “closeness” of this election was entirely due to the electoral college’s winner-takes-all format where winning the tiniest plurality in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia or some other bitterly divided state automatically nets you 100% of that state’s electoral vote! Whatever merits the electoral college itself has, the U.S. would surely be better off if all states were forced to allocate their electoral vote in proportion to the result of the state’s popular vote as Maine and Nebraska already are doing. In fact, both candidates visited these two states simply because they knew the loser might not leave empty-handed. Indeed, Trump gained an electoral vote in safely blue Maine while Biden netted one EV from deep-red Nebraska.
If Republicans feel robbed, then they should join forces with the Democrats to get rid of an antiquated and arbitrary way of allocating the state vote for president. As Maine and Nebraska have shown, this does not necessarily mean getting rid of the electoral college altogether. But if all states were forced to drop the first-past-the-post part, the country would be less vulnerable to voting peculiarities in half a dozen states which would not really affect the overall result since the losing candidate anyway would gain some electoral votes as well.
CONRAD put on your big boy pants and call a ball a ball and a strike a strike. The election is being stolen. Biden lost by a lot. It is mathematically certain that he lost using statistics.
Stop currying favor with the corrupt media/tech oligarchs.
It isn’t difficult to piece together this ham-fisted caper: manufacture ballots with exactly one item completed – “President Joe.” Process hundreds of thousands of them. Never think to print any for Trump nor the other two. Know nothing about the statistical processes that, for instance, “brought Enron down.” Simply and very clumsily try to gaslight your way to the finish line – taking for granted that “the fix is in.” What fools these …
CONRAD put on your big boy pants and call a ball a ball and a strike a strike. The election is being stolen. Biden lost by a lot. It is mathematically certain that he lost using statistics and forensic analysis.
Stop currying favor with the corrupt media/tech oligarchs.
Over 100k Biden checked only ballots in each swing state, all fraud, 10ks of computer flipped votes in each swing state, all fraud, large ballot dumps at 4AM in WI and MI, all fraud, over 500k late illegal ballots in Pennsylvania, all fraud, 10ks of dead and moved out of state voters, 10ks of illegally cured ballots in nevada and pennsylvania, all fraud. Every vote counted without a legally required observer is invalid, 1M in pennsylvania all fraud.
Like hell we don’t know who won this election. The emerging evidence of MASSIVE fraud is undeniable.
“There is Undeniable Mathematical Evidence the Election is Being Stolen”
American Greatness; STOP offering propaganda to your readers.
