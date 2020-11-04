Trump’s Fight Is Far From Over in Arizona

One of the more stunning early calls Tuesday night was Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden with just over 70 percent of the vote in. I am rarely stunned, but I was by this call, made shortly after Fox’s election desk had delayed calling Florida for several hours in defiance of the actual votes and statistical impossibility of Biden coming back in the state.
Both of those decisions left many of Fox’s viewers scratching their heads, as it changed the narrative and trajectory of the night. The Arizona call resulted in nothing less than fury from the Trump campaign.
There were many interesting calls made Tuesday night at crucial times, so what is the reality of what is taking place in Arizona today? There has been real confusion surrounding the state’s returns, caused in some part by Edison Research releasing incorrect numbers showing that 98 percent of the ballots in Arizona had been cast already with Biden leading by 300,000 votes. Edison’s numbers, of course, were incorrect: only 84 to 86 percent had voted at the time.
Fact is, upwards of 600,000 votes, mostly early, in-person ballots, are still being counted in the Grand Canyon State today. That’s one of the reasons CNN and ABC News haven’t called the state for Biden. Yet Fox refuses to retract its Arizona call.
While Trump does currently trail Biden by just over 90,000 votes, the numbers coming in on vote breakdown are, according to the Trump campaign, holding true to Election Day votes, which broke about 65 percent to 35 percent for the president. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said on a call Wednesday with reporters that “based on the math we’ve been seeing as these late ballots are counted, anywhere from two-thirds to 70 percent of these votes are coming to the president.”
If true, and if the campaign’s numbers are right, Trump would in fact overtake Biden in Arizona. Depending on the percentage of how the remaining votes break, whether it’s 58 percent or 60 percent or 65 percent, the Trump campaign might be able to squeeze out a vote margin of anywhere from 7,000 to 30,000 votes—perhaps as many as 50,000—shifting Arizona’s 11 electoral votes into Trump’s column.
If that were to happen—and while it is doable, it is not guaranteed—it would lead the Trump campaign to believe victory was actually achievable. If Trump were to win Georgia and North Carolina, both of which are likely, it would all come down to Pennsylvania.
While Trump had a significant lead in the Keystone State on Wednesday, no one is under any illusion that he will hold on to that margin. Still, the Trump campaign feels confident, no matter the games being played in Pennsylvania by Democrats, that they can win that state by 40,000 votes.
What would that mean? Regardless of what eventually happens with challenges in Wisconsin and Michigan, if Trump can flip Arizona and hold Pennsylvania, that would get him to 278 votes and another four years.
The way the democrat’s changed all the voting rules before the election makes you feel they are cheating. So if Pres. Trump doesn’t get 4 more years. All his supporters will feel the democrat’s cheated. They are always complaining Pres. Trump is so divisive but the truth is the left has been divisive all the time president Trump has been in office. They are tearing this country apart and they don’t care. They are evil.
Fox News did not whiff its call. It set the stage, with the call of AZ, for the vote counting to stop because without AZ on the Trump side there was no possibility of calling the election on election night. The head of the Fox data desk was involved in the Transition Integrity Project.
wow there you have it — it was so obviously unnecessary for Fox to do that and so here it is — thanks for sharing this, Mimi
The vote counting to stop? I am sorry but this does not make any sense.
With no easy way for Trump to clinch without AZ that very evening, the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania all publicly claimed they would stop vote counting at 10pm and resume the next day at 9 am. (That is unprecedented in a Presidential election.) They sent all poll watchers home. Then at hours between 4 and 6 am, ALL three states saw drops of amounts larger than 100,000 votes for Biden hit their tallies. With statistically improbable (and likely impossible) ratios for Trump lower than 1%.
I just looked. The Senate race here in AZ between McSally and kelley had over 16.5 K more votes cast than the presidential race. Very Very odd
LMAOOOO!!! I think ya better check your math again, buddy…. I’m guessing you didn’t consider the possibility that many Arizonans didn’t VOTE for President, because they hate their choices. Which is why McCain Republicans here gave Trump a big middle finger on Tuesday. ✌️
Arnon Mishkin, is a democrat operative, his reasoning for “100%” certainty was speculation on votes that there was no observable evidence for. That is in person voting with mailed ballots.
I doubt it was accidental. He knew putting this narrative out there would help the dem narrative if the election were close. It’s disgusting.
Most also seem to have forgotten before polls on the west coast were even close to closing he claimed dems were keeping the house and GAINING seats.
He needs to go. He’s awful. Shockingly the MSNBC stats guys were calling it real all night (no spin). Why Fox has so many dem hacks in their ranks that pull stunts like this is beyond me.
I listened to MSNBC on election night which I usually never do. I was amazed at how unbiased their coverage was. And I contrast that, as a usual Fox watcher, with Fox’s glowing introduction of Mishkin during their news coverage days before the election, where he acknowledged his Democrat bona fides and then said but he “absolutely checks his political preference at the door” when he comes into work.
I would bet real money that James and Lochlin were involved in the Transition Integrity project and brought Mishkin in to effect their plans.
Partisan nonsense.
It looks more and more like Fox has definitely gone to the “dark side”. If Tucker, Hannity, Laura , Pirro ,waters and Dobbs have any integrity at all, they should stage a mutiny.
Or go over to, say, One America News Network? I hit the mute button whenever Chris Wallace comes on, who’s a worn out partisan hack.
You know, this is called “confirmation bias” in modern psychology.
They would all be a good fit over at RT
😂😂😂🤣🤣
I’m at a loss for words. So..I’ll just laugh at you, and say this: Why don’t you just admit you don’t want real news? Why continue the charade? You want pretty, well-dressed women telling your itching ears what they wanna hear. Fact or not, that’s all that matters. No truth. Just utter BS that makes you feel good. The equivalent of a fat kid on a baseball team, getting his participation trophy.
“the games being played in Pennsylvania by Democrats”…
You mean, like, counting the votes? Sneaky bastards!
Well played, sir.
Democrats played most of their games long before Election Day. They took advantage of COVID fear to change voting laws by executive order or by partisan court decisions – which resulted in enormous numbers of mail-in ballots, and extended the deadlines for receipt after election day in some places. It is called playing politics for maximum advantage, and that is something that Democrats are very good at. And they were able to do this for one reason – they swept the governorships of Midwestern battleground States and many elected state judges in the 2018 midterms. All this does is to prove how much midterm and off-year elections matter.
Not to mention, this proves how dirty the FBI and CIA were (not to mention DC Reps and Senators) for allowing the Mueller investigation when they already knew, via the House Intel Committee’s investigation concluding in March of 2017) how fraudulent the effort was to tie Trump with Russia and leave the farce to sway the 2018 midterms.
Fox has effectively sealed their fate. Conservative viewers were loyal to a fault but this transgression is unforgivable. You just peed in your sleeping bag Fox. Sleep tight!
I have a more basic question about the decision desk process in the first place. What is its purpose? For me the purpose is for entertainment only because no matter if they are right or wrong, the fact that FOX or any network decision desk called something is of no value since their output is not official. In fact as the comments have illustrated, the calling of a particular race can actually hurt the election process. Common sense needs to prevail and an overhaul of the election coverage by the media outlets is needed,
The goal was to shape the public narrative (as other states were stolen) that Trump couldn’t win because Biden was too far ahead, so as to drum up public pressure for Trump to give it up and concede.
I hope Fox’s ratings go in the toilet. So disappointed in them. I don’t trust that network for news, not now. Throw them in with MSM. Sad.
Yeah. I hate it when news media tells me stuff I don’t like to hear, even if it IS the truth, either.
🙄🙄🙄
Except even now, two days later it isn’t “truth.”
The head of the desk is Arnon Mishkin, a lifelong Dem who gave $4000 to Obama and voted for Clinton (and it will probably turn out he also voted for Biden. His protector is Chris Stirewalt, a Dem hack from West Virginia, who always seems infuriated by the way his home state has changed politically. These two have held back calls for the GOP in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Time for both of them to go, if Fox wants to keep its audience.
LMAOOO!!!
Y’all are just FILLED TO THE BRIM with excuses. It’s pathetic. You don’t like the actual news, therefore it’s “fake,” and mainstream media biased. You’re like children, bratty ones, who pout and complain when they don’t get what they want. Which of COURSE explains why you support Trump. So there’s that…
This election is going to inspire the country to insist that our voting process have iron clad integrity. SO even if Trump does end up cheated out of his second term (after being cheated out of his first one frankly) his efforts to eradicate the corrupt, deep state will not go in vain. Plus the rest of the election cycle (House, Senate, state legislative seats) all went or stayed Republican to an extent that is causing Dems real hurt now. So there’s that…..
I suppose I might better understand Mr. Ryun’s anger if some OTHER news organization – say, MSNBC – had made the call on Arizona; I would not have agreed with him, but I might better understand his take. That said, if a CLEARLY Trump-leaning news organization is making this type of call, it speaks volumes. Rather than squawk needlessly about it, I suggest Mr. Ryun accept the fact that, in this case. Fox News made the correct call.
How so, when AZ has YET to count 100s of 1000s of votes? Even Democrat pollster darling Nate Silver has come out TODAY and said that Fox should retract its call.