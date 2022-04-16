Jerusalem, Easter morning, 33 A.D

Breaking News: Jesus Christ, the Son of God rose from the dead this morning.

When his followers went to his tomb after he was crucified on a cross at Calvary on Friday under Roman authority of Pontius Pilate, they found his guarded tomb empty.

An angel appeared to them and said, “He is risen.”

According to the disciple Mark, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome found that the sealed tomb had been opened and the body was gone.

This account was foretold in the Hebrew prophecy where the Messiah tells of his own death and resurrection to be reunited with his Father in heaven.

Yearly, followers of that risen Christ, today numbering 2.7 billion worldwide, many of whom are persecuted, celebrate his triumph over death. In America, his followers across all traditions number some 75 percent of the total population.

While in decline, this exceptional country was founded, nurtured, and continues in the Christian tradition as a beacon on the hill, a savior among the nations. It is because of Christ’s resurrection—in time and space—that we enjoy the life in freedom and prosperity we have known for well over 200 years.

In the words of the age-old liturgy:

Christ was born of the Virgin Mary

Christ suffered and died

Christ arose from the dead

He ascended into Heaven

Christ will come again to judge the living and the dead.

In this miraculous act, all of life was redeemed.

Sin was forgiven.

Believing in its reality gives one eternal life as a gift of grace.

It is considered the turning point of all history.

Even our calendars are based on it.

Easter is the belief that Christians have in Jesus’ divinity rooted in this moment of his resurrection.

According to the Bible, Jesus’ death was a sacrifice for the sins of others, but his resurrection represents something even more powerful: the potential for rebirth, salvation, and renewal of faith.

This is what is called the good news.

All persons henceforth can know God, enjoy and worship Him, here and now, and forever.

There is no bigger story.

On it the axis of all truth, beauty, and goodness turn.

It is literally His story—God’s story for all of creation.

It is the greatest story ever told.

Jesus Christ is Lord.

Hosanna (from Hebrew הושיעה־נא, הושיעה נא).

Happy Easter.

In the words of the hymnist, listen here.: