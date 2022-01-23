Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, had a very sobering message Sunday for parents who plan to have their children injected with the experimental COVID vaccines.

“If they’re harmed by these genetic vaccines, YOU are the one that will have to take care of them, and you will carry the burden for the rest of your life—and theirs,” Malone said in his speech at the “Defeat the Mandate March” in Washington DC.

Thousands of people turned out for the event, which started at 11:30 am at the Lincoln Memorial, to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Other featured guests and speakers included Dr. Peter McCullough, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Del Bigtree, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Jessica Rose, and more.

The rally also featured a wide array of recording artists, journalists, and a number individuals who have suffered severe vaccine injuries, including Kyle Warner, a 29-year-old mountain bike racing champion who contracted pericarditis, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), and arthritis following his second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine in June of 2021.

Comedian JP Sears emceed the event.

In his remarks, Dr. Malone spoke clearly and eloquently about the risks of the vaccines toward children, lamenting that the young are experiencing severe vaccine injuries and dying “in order to protect the elderly from a virus.”

The doctor pointed out that vaccine injuries in children are more common than many parents realize.

“On average, between 1 in 2,000 and one and 1 in 3,000 children that receive these vaccines will be hospitalized in the short term with vaccine-caused damage,” he said. “Only in the passage of time will we know what long-term damage will occur with children.”

Malone noted that vaccinated children can still get the disease and spread the disease, but “the pharmaceutical companies and the government are almost fully protected from any damages these products might cause to them.”

Under the emergency use authorization, the federal government has granted Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna immunity from liability if people are injured by their vaccines.

Therefore, the doctor stressed, it is the responsibility of parents to protect their children.

“If your child is damaged by these vaccines, you will be left alone with both your grief, and the burden of care,” Malone said. “These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages can not be repaired.”

Malone said that “the science is settled” on the genetic vaccines: “They are not working, they are not completely safe.”

He went on to explain that even if every man woman and child in the United States were jabbed, we would not reach herd immunity because the vaccines are “leaky,” meaning they don’t stop the spread of the virus and encourage new variants.

“In contrast, the natural immunity which healthy immune systems develop after infection and recovery from COVID, is long-lasting, broad, and highly protective against disease and death caused by this virus,” he stated.

“If there is risk, there must be choice,” Malone declared. “This is the fundamental, bedrock truth of modern bioethics. All medical procedures, vaccines, and drugs have risks. All of us have the right to understand these risks and to decide for ourselves whether we willingly accept these risks. To deny this is to deny human dignity.”

The doctor called the medical establishment’s willingness to deny people basic human dignity “evil.”

“So I beg you, please, get informed about the possible risks,” he continued. “Your children could be damaged by these experimental medical products. Don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Think for yourself because it your responsibility—your responsibility—to protect and nurture them. If they’re damaged, no state governor, no public health official, no television doctor will be there to help you. You, your family, and your child will have to carry the load yourselves.”

Malone ended his remarks with a message of hope.

“We will get through this,” he said. “I sincerely believe that we can break through the effects of the madness of crowds, the mass formation, the effects of the legacy media and big tech promoting fear and psychological manipulation which has deeply distorted public health policy.”

Omicron is destroying the approved narrative that the vaccines are safe and effective, and that early drug treatment does not work. The dark winter predicted by our president and pushed by fearmongers in the media, is failing to materialize.

Malone, who recently returned from a trip overseas, said the world still believes in the American experiment of self governance.

“The Davos oligarchs have demonstrated their gross incompetence to all the world over the last two years,” he said, adding that the Davos crowd have neither the right nor the ability to govern Americans.

“Our forefathers rejected foreign monarchies and oligarchies,” Malone noted. “This is our country. We own this amazing gift. But we must defend it if we wish to keep it.”

The doctor said we will survive the current crisis if we keep these three words in mind: “Integrity, dignity community.”

“Fight for your children. Do not comply,” he concluded.