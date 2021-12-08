Dr. Peter McCullough, a top cardiologist and leader in the medical response to the COVID pandemic, said in a recent interview that myocarditis in young people post vaccine is far more dangerous than the COVID version of the heart disease.

Cases of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle—have spiked dramatically among previously healthy people in heavily vaccinated countries. Health officials have maintained that vaccine-induced myocarditis is rare, and worth the risk because COVID-induced myocarditis is much more prevalent.

During a wide-ranging interview with Dr. Al Johnson of the Real News Communications Network, McCullough expressed an alternative viewpoint.

He told Dr. Johnson that the type of myocarditis that occurs with a natural infection is very different from the myocarditis seen in people who have been vaccinated.

In the COVID-19 cases, the heart inflammation happens mainly in those who are in the intensive care unit with severe COVID, and who have an elevation in their troponin levels, McCullough explained.

Troponin is a type of protein found in skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle. Measurements of cardiac-specific troponins are used as diagnostic and prognostic indicators in the management of myocardial infection and acute coronary syndrome.

The doctor emphasized that usually “the myocarditis in COVID-19 is mild, it’s inconsequential, and it’s largely a component of elevation [of troponin].”

Conversely, he said, “there are pre-clinical studies suggesting the lipid nanoparticles [from the vaccines] actually go right into the heart.”

“The heart expresses the spike protein, the body attacks the heart. There are dramatic EKG changes,” he explained.

“I don’t want anybody to think that the myocarditis of a natural infection is anything like what we’re seeing with the vaccines,” McCullough stressed.

“The [troponin] blood test for heart injury with the vaccine myocarditis, is 10 to 100 times higher than the troponin we see with a natural infection,” he continued. “It’s a totally different syndrome.”

McCullough said that the risk of heart disease in children who have received the jab, far outweigh the benefits.

“When kids get myocarditis after the vaccine, 90 percent have to be hospitalized, they have dramatic EKG changes, chest pain, heart failure, they need an echocardiogram,” he said, adding “they need medication to prevent heart failure.”

“Vaccine-induced myocarditis is a big deal, and in children, it’s way more serious, and more prominent than a post-COVID myocarditis,” he concluded.

Top cardiologist & Covid specialist Dr. Peter McCullough: Myocarditis in children post vaccine is far more dangerous than anything covid induced. pic.twitter.com/XJrHlXcXz4 — Flex (@flexgirl9) December 4, 2021

Dr. McCullough has been a vocal proponent of early intervention to treat COVID patients, publishing “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” in August of 2020.

The doctor has 46 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in media appearances.

Right now, McCullough is focusing on educating parents and educators about the dangers of administering the vaccine to children.

He, along with Doctors Robert Malone, Paul Alexander, and Aaron Kheriaty, started “the Unity Project” last month, to “stop COVID vaccine mandates in healthy children ages K-12.”