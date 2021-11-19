Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday was found NOT GUILTY on all of the homicide and intentional homicide counts in the shootings of Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum and of Gaige Grosskreutz.

As the verdicts were being read, Rittenhouse, 18, became visibly emotional, shaking, and fighting tears.

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty pic.twitter.com/dl6K37mjvd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2021

The Moment Kyle Rittenhouse Realized He Was a Fullly Acquitted pic.twitter.com/YBUgtdeyqA — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 19, 2021

The teen was charged with the first-degree intentional homicide of Huber, first-degree reckless homicide of Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree intentional homicide of Grosskreutz. two reckless endangerment charges, and

Rittenhouse was facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the most serious charge.

Live Video from the Courtroom below:

There were cheers outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as Rittenhouse was found not guilty:

Cheers outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty. pic.twitter.com/LhQQSRrgiF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

Conservatives celebrated the verdict on Twitter, with many complimenting the jury, praying for peace in Kenosha, and calling for retribution against the many media outlets that smeared Rittenhouse.

The bravery of the jurors should not go unnoticed. They knew the risks they faced by not giving the mob the verdict they wanted, but they did it anyway. Wow. — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 19, 2021

These jurors are patriots. They chose honor, truth and love of country over the whims of the vicious Leftist mob. They risked their own safety to do so. They deserve tremendous respect- and all of us have a sacred duty to ensure their protection going forward — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 19, 2021

Who should Kyle sue first? — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 19, 2021

Independent media won — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2021

I hope Rittenhouse bankrupts all of you dirtbags in media who smeared him as a white supremacist. I hope he ruins your life. I want you to suffer. It’s what you deserve. It’s justice. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 19, 2021

I pray the left doesn't riot again because justice was delivered in the Rittenhouse trial. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 19, 2021

Never forget what these evil, Bolshevik bottom-feeders tried to do to that kid. pic.twitter.com/hL2xP7nhsa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2021

Reminder that @gofundme shut down fundraisers for Rittenhouse's legal defense — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 19, 2021

Rioters Flee In Terror As Kyle Rittenhouse Emerges From Courthouse With AR-15 https://t.co/hRFeuIDbmG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2021

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) advisor called for civil unrest:

no justice, no peace. — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) November 19, 2021

In his Twitter bio, Dyjuan Tatro claims to be the Senior Advisor of Strategic Outreach for the DCCC.

A bunch of republicans are celebrating the fact that one white boy killed 2 white people and wounded another white person and got away with it. This is America. — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) November 19, 2021

More reactions from lefty journalists and politicos on Twitter:

A very dark message sent to all the other heavily armed would-be vigilantes out there. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 19, 2021

I'm sure this will shock no one, but the usual Proud Boys /QAnon telegram channels are reacting like their team just won the Super Bowl right now. Already seeing comments about this setting a "precedent for rioters" and how they will be dealt with in the future. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) November 19, 2021