Ever since the final report of the Arizona audit was released last month, Democrats and their allies in the corporate media have pushed a false narrative alleging that the results of the Maricopa County recount proved that Joe Biden won because he received more votes than former President Donald Trump.

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing examining the Arizona’s election audit on Thursday, Republicans on the committee decisively shot down that persistent lie.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) demolished the false narrative during an exchange with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

Raskin demanded to know if Biggs accepted the results of the audit, claiming that “it showed that Joe Biden won, and indeed with more votes than—”

“That is not what the audit concluded Mr. Raskin, you know better than that,” Biggs interjected. “Have you read the whole audit, or [did you just] cherry-pick the line which talks about the recount versus the tabulation machine? That, we would have expected to be very similar, and it was,” he explained.

In an attempt to pigeonhole Biggs as 2020 election conspiracy theorist, Raskin again asked if he believed Joe Biden won the election in Arizona.

“We don’t know!” Biggs exclaimed in response. “Because as the audit demonstrates very clearly Mr. Raskin, there are a lot of issues with this election that took place.

In an attempt to smear Trump supporters as Nazis, Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly characterized allegations of fraud in the 2020 election as “the Big Lie,” in reference to a German expression that was coined by Adolf Hitler to describe the use of a lie so colossal, no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”

The Arizona Republican threw the term back in the Democrats’ faces. “Speaking of ‘the Big Lie,’ you can continue to perpetuate it as long as you want!” he said.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) explained why it was nonsensical to claim that the results of the recount confirmed that Biden won.

“We can take $100 in $1 bills and count it as many times as we want, the count will remain the same: 100,” Clyde said. “But if many of those bills are counterfeit you may have 100 pieces of paper in your pocket, but you sure don’t have $100 dollars in legal tender. That’s the real issue hear today, it’s not just the count, it’s the counting of legal votes.”

Biggs also called out the utter hypocrisy of Democrats on the committee, most notably Raskin, who attack Republicans who question the integrity of the 2020 election after they spent four years claiming that Trump stole the 2016 election with the help of the Russians.

The Democrat-controlled committee sought to discredit the damning results of the audit, but in effect, allowed a wider audience to hear about the evidence of irregularities for themselves.

Bill Gates, a Republican who serves on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, admitted that election officials deleted files and archived them in an attempt to hide election data from auditors after they were subpoenaed.

“So you admit that Maricopa County did delete files off the server after the election,” Biggs asked Gates.

The official told the lawmaker that the files were archived.

“Yeah, and so, when you released the servers, and this information to the auditors to begin with, they didn’t have access to those archived files. Is that fair to say?” Biggs asked.

“They did not subpoena those,” that’s correct,” Gates responded.

Chuckling, Biggs asked if Maricopa County felt obligated to turn over the archived files to the auditors in response to the subpoena.

“We responded to the subpoena,” Gates replied.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett said it was “laughable” for Maricopa County to suggest they could delete files from the hard drives and archive them “when the subpoena said turn over all the records related to the election.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) spent his speaking time mocking the Democrats’ ham-handed attacks on Republican election integrity efforts.

“How dare we? How dare sovereign states and free Americans challenge the oppressive, omniscient authority of the all powerful national Democrat machine?” Higgins said. “How dare we exercise or legal and constitutional rights to question irregularities of an incredibly significant election, where thousands of affidavits signed by American citizens regarding very suspicious election irregularities in the days and weeks leading up to the 2020 election, and specific shocking observations of electoral sabotage on Election Day itself. My colleagues summarily dismiss the sworn affidavits of American citizens as liars and conspiracy theorists, yet an illegal alien crossing our border with a scripted plea for asylum taped to his head—he’s seen as a paragon of virtue!” he exclaimed. “The 2020 Election was indeed compromised. We don’t know how much because investigations take time.”

The Arizona audit uncovered a slew of election irregularities, including:

• 2,500 duplicated ballots with no serial numbers

• At least 1,919 blank mail-in ballot envelopes

• No chain of custody provided for the 1.9 million mail-in ballots

• Common usernames and passwords used by election officials, making it impossible to know who logged in and made changes.

• Missing serial numbers on thousands of adjudicated ballots

• Bad signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes that should not have been counted

• 23,000 mail-in ballots came from people who no longer lived at address

Joe Biden is alleged to have won Arizona by 10,457 votes.