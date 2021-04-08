Arizona State Legislature Opposes Federalized Elections, Passes Strong Election Integrity Bills

In the wake of Georgia’s passing of a sweeping anti-voter fraud bill into law, Arizona is among the states that has followed suit and passed similar measures to strengthen election integrity, as reported by Breitbart.

On Tuesday, the Arizona State Senate passed HB 2569, which bans the use of private funds for election administration and management. The bill passed in a party-line vote after having previously passed through the State House of Representatives in a similar party-line vote. The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) for his signature.

On Wednesday, the State Senate passed a resolution, HCR 2023, which reaffirmed Arizona’s opposition to the provisions in the federal bill H.R. 1, introduced by Democrats in the United States Congress in an effort to dramatically increase federal control over the nation’s election process. The resolution had already been approved by the State House, with its passage in the State Senate officially codifying it as a formal resolution by the Arizona state legislature.

Both bills were sponsored by State Representative Jake Hoffman (R-Ariz.), who released two statements on Wednesday celebrating the passage of both bills. In the statement on HB 2569, Hoffman pointed out that “nearly half a billion dollars in private funding was spent by out-of-state Democrat billionaires” to influence the election process in Arizona and other key swing states. “HB 2569 is common-sense legislation that will ensure Arizona’s elections are free from outside influence and that our voters can have confidence in the integrity of the process.”

In his statement on HCR 2023, Hoffman referred to H.R. 1 as “the Corrupt Politicians Act,” and called it “the most dangerous piece of legislation to come out of DC in generations. The bill reflects Democrats’ attempt to rig America’s electoral system in their favor and strip voters of their civil right to have their vote matter.” Hoffman concluded by reaffirming that “the Arizona legislature stands unwaveringly against the Democrats’ unconstitutional power grab and attempt to federalize our state’s election process.”

Following Georgia’s passage of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, there has been increased pressure on Republican lawmakers in other key swing states that suffered from widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election to crack down on questionable practices that are susceptible to fraud. In addition to Arizona, legislatures in other swing states such as Texas, Florida, and Michigan are also considering similar measures to enact photo ID requirements, limit mail-in voting, and curb practices such as ballot-harvesting.