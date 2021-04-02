Zuckerberg-Funded Group Spent Over $30 Million in Texas in the 2020 Election

A report released Tuesday by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) revealed that the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), a group funded by Facebook founded Mark Zuckerberg, spent over $36 million in 14 urban counties in the state of Texas in an effort to influence the outcome of the 2020 election, according to Breitbart.

The report states that “Texas counties were given money to help shift voting to the mail and away from traditional procedures in Texas law. The large blue-leaning counties received huge sums to transform their elections,” while “smaller red counties did not receive anything close.” Among the initiatives that were pursued by this funding were “drive-thru voting, mail voting sorting assets, polling place rental expenses, and…voter education/outreach/radio costs.”

The county that most benefited from these funds was Dallas County, which received just over $15 million, followed by Harris County (where Houston is located) at $9.6 million. The remaining 12 counties all received less than $3 million.

CTCL did provide further funding to 101 other counties across the state, though not to the same level as the 14 heavily urban counties. This means that out of the state’s 254 counties overall, 115 were influenced in some way by Zuckerberg’s money.

The push for increased mail-voting and other tactics was widely seen as increasing the likelihood for fraud, and there is overwhelming evidence that such fraud did occur in the 2020 election across several key states, ultimately swinging the election away from President Donald Trump and in favor of Joe Biden.