Biden State Dept. Spox Calls Cops ‘Blue Klux Klan,’ and Largest Threat to U.S. National Security’

Just a few short years ago, the newly appointed deputy spokesperson for the Biden State Department wrote that the police posed the largest national security threat in America—greater than that of ISIS or Russia—because they were committing “genocide” against Black Americans.

In a 2016 Facebook post, uncovered by the Washington Free Beacon, Jalina Porter wrote: “The largest threat to US national security are US cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else. If ya’ll don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct. That’s not the world I seek to live in or create for myself and those around me.”

Porter’s comments were made on Sept. 20, 2016, and appear to be in reference to video footage released that day of an unarmed black man being shot by police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot,” she wrote in the post. “An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, these same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.”

The shooting victim, Terence Crutcher, was under the influence of PCP and TCP at the time of the incident according to an autopsy.

A jury found the shooting officer to be not guilty in May of 2017, stating in the verdict: “it is clear to the Jury after intensely studying the video, still photos, and testimony that the windows to the SUV driven by Terrance Crutcher that evening were open and that the Jury believes from said evidence that Terrance Crutcher did in fact reach into the window disobeying the instructions of the police officers on location.”

The jury added that “any officer put in that situation at that exact moment and regardless of the skin color, gender or size of the suspect, would have performed the same way, which is in accordance with their law enforcement training.”

In another September 2016 post, Porter referred to police officers as the “Blue Klux Klan.”

BREAKING: @ABlinken deputy referred fo police officers as the ‘Blue Klux Klan’ This is an official in Biden’s State Dept pic.twitter.com/9h1Ro5T6wj — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 2, 2021

Porter also participated in the media hit against Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, calling the then-16-year old a “terrorist” in January of 2019.

“Tom Brady with the same MAGA smirk as that young terrorist who mocked the Native protester,” Porter tweeted.

Sandmann has sued multiple news outlets over their sloppy and one-sided coverage of his January 2019 encounter with an elderly Native American activist in Washington DC.

The teen and his classmates had been in D.C. for the March For Life and were waiting for their bus to take them home to Kentucky when they were accosted by a black separatist fringe group known for making outrageous, racist, anti-gay statements, and Phillips who loudly banged his drum inches away from Sandmann’s face.

Sandmann, trying to diffuse the situation, stoically faced the Phillips with a smile on his face.

But because he and a few other students were wearing Make America Great hats they picked up in a D.C. gift shop, the agenda-driven Democrat media complex put the worst possible spin on the minor event.

Thanks to their vicious smears, Sandmann, his classmates, and their families became the subjects of threats and harassment from a hateful online outrage mob.

The deputy spokesperson for Biden’s Sec. of State was one of those people.

Porter is a former staffer of Rep. Cedric Richmond, (D-LA), who is now a White House senior adviser.

According to One America News Network correspondent Jack Posobiec, Politico was tipped this story, but turned it down.

BREAKING: @Politico was offered the story on Biden’s new Deputy State Dept Spox Jalina Porter’s racist and anti-police tweets and they turned it down, per State Dept official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 2, 2021

Politico, meanwhile, has written over ten stories on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Georgia), a freshman backbencher who has shared controversial opinions and conspiracy theories on social media.