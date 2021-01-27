Biden Regime Embraces ‘Great Reset’ Plan to Destroy Capitalism

The Biden regime is fully embracing a radical globalist plan that seeks to destroy capitalism and replace it with a socialist system.

“The Great Reset” was unveiled at the World Economic Forum (WEC) in Davos, Switzerland last June, using the coronavirus pandemic and “global warming” as pretexts to impose on the world far-left social programs like government-provided basic income, the Green New Deal, universal healthcare, and of course, massive tax increases.

In one week, Joe Biden has signed over 30 executive actions, a far-left wish list dealing with race issues, the Covid-19 pandemic, illegal immigration, “gender identity,” and the climate. Meanwhile, his Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have been focusing on punishing political enemies under the guise of combatting “violent extremism.”

“The Great Reset,” a totalitarian project of economic and social engineering, appears to be high on the Biden administration’s agenda.

The theme of the WEC 2020 meeting was “rebuilding society and the economy in a more sustainable way following the COVID-19 pandemic,” and the Great Reset’s supporters have been open about using it to fundamentally transform societies.

As World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab wrote back in June, “the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

“What’s unusual about this global communist takeover plan is that it originates not from some meeting of hair-shirt sociology students at Berkeley but from the World Economic Forum, which hosts the annual meeting at Davos where billionaires lecture millionaires on how ordinary people live,” wrote Breitbart contributor James Delingpole on Nov. 1, a couple days before the election.

Delingpole noted that Schwab has written several books on his masterplan to “reset capitalism.”

His latest, called Covid-19: The Great Reset, makes no bones about the fact that the chaos of the Coronavirus pandemic represents the perfect opportunity to accelerate the entire world towards a ‘new normal’. At the time of writing (June 2020), the pandemic continues to worsen globally. Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. Got that? As far as your new globalist overlords are concerned, you are NEVER going to get your old life back, however much you might wish it. Also, be clear: this is being done for your own good because your old way of life was based on a ‘broken’ model. Such is the author’s conviction that the new normal is what we need and should want, he scarcely bothers to pretend that Chinese coronavirus is anything other than a handy pretext. Unlike certain past epidemics, COVID-19 doesn’t pose a new existential threat. Schwab is clear in his book that coronavirus is not so much a crisis as an opportunity to be exploited – a chance to accelerate the birth of the New World Order he calls The Fourth Industrial Revolution. Radical changes of such consequence are coming that some pundits have referred to a ‘before coronavirus’ (BC) and ‘after coronavirus’ (AC) era. We will continue to be surprised by both the rapidity and unexpected nature of these changes – as they conflate with each other, they will provoke second-, third-, fourth- and more-order consequences, cascading effects and unforeseen outcomes. This might all seem pie in the sky — the demented ravings of a German so sinister-looking and sounding that he would have made an excellent Blofeld in the Bond movies — were it not for one major problem: lots of world leaders, billionaire businessmen and other masters of the universe are totally onboard with the project. This includes, if we’re very unlucky, possible future President Joe Biden.

In three open letters to President Trump last year, Vatican whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former papal nuncio to the United States, warned that The Great Reset would usher in a “one world government,” eliminating the sovereignty of nations, and crushing religious freedom.

In his October letter, Vigano wrote that the global élite were trying to “subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations.”

In several nations this plan has already been approved and financed; in others it is still in an early stage. Behind the world leaders who are the accomplices and executors of this infernal project, there are unscrupulous characters who finance the World Economic Forum and Event 201, promoting their agenda.

The purpose of the Great Reset, Vigano argued, was to usher in “a health dictatorship” using “tempting promises” such as a guaranteed universal income and the canceling of individual debt.

Until a few months ago, it was easy to smear as “conspiracy theorists” those who denounced these terrible plans, which we now see being carried out down to the smallest detail. No one, up until last February, would ever have thought that, in all of our cities, citizens would be arrested simply for wanting to walk down the street, to breathe, to want to keep their business open, to want to go to church on Sunday. Yet now it is happening all over the world, even in picture-postcard Italy that many Americans consider to be a small enchanted country, with its ancient monuments, its churches, its charming cities, its characteristic villages. And while the politicians are barricaded inside their palaces promulgating decrees like Persian satraps, businesses are failing, shops are closing, and people are prevented from living, traveling, working and praying. The disastrous psychological consequences of this operation are already being seen, beginning with the suicides of desperate entrepreneurs and of our children, segregated from friends and classmates, told to follow their classes while sitting at home alone in front of a computer.

During an interview earlier this month with Steve Bannon, the host of the “Bannon’s War Room,” the archbishop said he was troubled by the power of the mainstream media to suppress legitimate questions about the 2020 presidential election.

The rest of the world is watching to see if America and its democratic system will hold up, he said. “If it allows the idea to spread among the masses that the electoral choice of the citizens – the first expression of democracy – can be manipulated and thwarted, it will be complicit in the fraud, and will certainly deserve the execration of the entire world, which looks to America as a nation which has fought for and defended its freedom.”

Although Biden took no position on the Great Reset during the 2020 election campaign, former Secretary of State John Kerry admitted in mid-November that the Biden Administration would enthusiastically support the globalist scheme.

At a panel discussion about the Great Reset hosted by the World Economic Forum, Kerry, Biden’s special envoy for climate, declared that the Biden administration not only supported a great global reset, but that it “will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine.”

The host of the panel, Borge Brende, asked Kerry whether the World Economic Forum and other Great Reset supporters were “expecting too much too soon from the new president, or is he going to deliver first day on this [sic] topics?,” Kerry responded, “The answer to your question is, no, you’re not expecting too much.”

“And yes, it [the Great Reset] will happen,” Kerry continued. “And I think it will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine. In effect, the citizens of the United States have just done a Great Reset. We’ve done a Great Reset. And it was a record level of voting.”

Kerry later argued that the Great Reset is necessary to slow the “climate crisis” and that “I know Joe Biden believes … it’s not enough just to rejoin Paris [the Paris Climate Accords] for the United States. It’s not enough for us to just do the minimum of what Paris requires.” Kerry also said that because of the Great Reset movement, he believes “we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time” and that “the greatest opportunity we have” to address social and economic problems is “dealing with the climate crisis.”

While concerns about The Great Reset have been labeled a conspiracy theory, everything we know about the socialist scheme comes from the global elites themselves.

“This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a well-documented movement among many of the world’s most powerful people,” says Justin Haskins, the Editorial Director at The Heartland Institute and a leading authority on the Great Reset, “Fundamentally, this is a radical and complete transformation of everything that we do in our society,” Haskins adds, ‘It will change the way businesses are evaluated, it will coerce businesses to pursue left-wing causes.”

The Great Reset has the support of world leaders, global elites, and corporations that think they know what’s best for you.

According to Haskins, “The elites, the technocrats in society, the most educated people,” see the chance to “control and manipulate society, pull the levers in society so that it’s in their minds, perfect.”

Not surprisingly, the World Economic Forum’s slogan “Build Back Better” was also the Biden Campaign’s slogan. The slogan has also reportedly been used by Justin Trudeau, the Pope, the Prince of Wales, and other leaders around the world.

Delingpole, who has been writing about the coming New World Order for nearly 50 years, is justifiably alarmed. “You’d be amazed by how many world leaders are on board with this globalist plan,” Delingpole said recently. “Even people that claim to be conservatives, but are clearly not. This is worse than Naziism. This is worse than communism. And this is worse than fascism. These guys are planning on taking over the whole world.”

The WEF promotional video below attempts to put a positive spin on the global elites’ attempt to crush small businesses, bolster large corporations, and force ordinary people into a state of dependency on government.

Even so, the video has garnered over 10,000 thumbs down, and only 743 thumbs up.