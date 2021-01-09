Capitol Police Rejected Help From National Guard, FBI Days Before Protest

The U.S Capitol Police rejected National Guard and FBI assistance in the days and hours leading up to a massive Capitol security breach carried out by protestors and rioters.

Days before the event, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower, but the offer was declined. Additionally, as the mob descended upon the Capitol, Capitol Police rejected an offer of FBI support from Justice Department leaders, but both offers were turned down according to Associated Press sources.

Despite plenty of warnings, Capitol Police still found themselves overwhelmed when rioters began breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and vandalizing offices.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that a “painstaking investigation” would commence into Capitol security protocols.

McConnell asked for and received the resignation of the Sergeant at Arms of the Senate, Michael Stenger. Paul Irving, the longtime Sergeant at Arms of the House, also resigned.

The chief of Capitol Police, Steven Sund, under pressure from Schumer, Pelosi and other congressional leaders, was also forced to resign Thursday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) condemned the security forces on Thursday, saying he was “embarrassed” and “disgusted” that the breach happened.

“They could have blown the building up. They could have killed us all. They could’ve destroyed the government,” Graham said to reporters. “Lethal force should have been used. … We dodged a major bullet. If this is not a wake up call, I don’t know what is.”