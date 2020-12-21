Georgia State Senate Report: Election Results Are ‘Untrustworthy;’ Certification Should Be Rescinded

The chairman of the judiciary subcommittee in Georgia that examined evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, has released a scathing 15-page report calling the results of the 2020 election, “untrustworthy” and recommending that the certification of the results be rescinded.

Georgia State Senator William T. Ligon, Chairman of the Election Law subcommittee, reached that conclusion after reviewing the recount process, the audit process, current investigations taking place, and litigation that is moving forward. His Subcommittee also heard testimonies from witnesses during an open hearing at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

“The November 3, 2020 General Election (the “Election”) was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy,” Sen. Ligon wrote in his executive summary.

Among the findings in Ligon’s report is the probability that “fraudulent ballots” were “purposely placed” into the final vote totals by election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The events at the State Farm Arena are particularly disturbing because they demonstrated intent on the part of election workers to exclude the public from viewing the counting of ballots, an intentional disregard for the law. The number of votes that could have been counted in that length of time was sufficient to change the results of the presidential election and the senatorial contests. Furthermore, there appears to be coordinated illegal activities by election workers themselves who purposely placed fraudulent ballots into the final election totals.

The report also found:

Georgia election officials failed to enforce the state’s election rules.

The state failed to provide adequate transparency during the signature verification and audit processes.

The Georgia Secretary of State implemented an “unconstitutional gag order” to prevent poll monitors from using electronic devices to record the counting process.

Officials at all levels failed to secure test ballots and there was a “systematic failure” to maintain appropriate records of the chain of custody for those ballots.

“The oral testimonies of witnesses on December 3, 2020, and subsequently, the written testimonies submitted by many others, provide ample evidence that the 2020 Georgia General Election was so compromised by systemic irregularities and voter fraud that it should not be certified,” said Ligon.

In his report, the chairman recommended that addition measures be taken to secure the election, including requiring photo identification and following signature match procedures faithfully for absentee ballots, as well as requiring election workers sign in for their shifts, surveillance cameras, meaningful access for poll watchers, and the purging unqualified voters from the system.

The chairman also recommended that procedures be established to ensure a proper chain of custody for all ballots. There should be clearly stated penalties for violations and those violations should be enforced, the report goes on to say.

To rectify the questionable results of the election, Ligon recommended that the Georgia Legislature “carefully consider” rescinding the certification of the election.

“If a majority of the General Assembly concurs with the findings of this report, the certification of the Election should be rescinded and the General Assembly should act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race,” Ligon stated. “Since time is of the essence, the Chairman and Senators who concur with this report recommend that the leadership of the General Assembly and the Governor immediately convene to allow further consideration by the entire General Assembly.”

President Trump slammed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing to “allow” signature verification. The president argued that Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue “will not be able to win” their runoff races in January unless the governor moves to enforce the common sense election integrity requirement.

….@sendavidperdue will not be able to win on January 5th. unless these people allow Signature Verification in presidential race. K & D need it for their race also, & Georgia spirit will rise to such a high that they will easily bring home a great victory. Move fast @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2020

On Saturday, following a reportedly contentious meeting at the White House, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino stated flatly on Facebook “FYSA” (for your situational awareness) that “President Trump will not be conceding” the election.

Update:

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Georgia) announced on Twitter early Monday evening that he met with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump’s legal team earlier in the day, and that he would “lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan. 6.”