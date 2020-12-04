Arizona Legislative Leaders Call for an Audit of Dominion Election Software and Machines in Maricopa County

Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann and Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Rusty Bowers on Friday called for an independent audit of the Dominion election software and equipment that used in Maricopa County in the 2020 election.

The pair, along with the incoming Senate Government Chair Michelle Ugenti-Rita and House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, said in a press release that they have “had numerous phone calls with members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.”

Republican Party of Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward urged the Arizona leaders to call a legislative hearing and give lawmakers subpoena power.

Now call a legislative hearing and give our legislators subpoena power #STAT! pic.twitter.com/vfjEBf0MIx — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) December 4, 2020

This comes after credible expert witnesses earlier this week spoke to numerous areas of concern with Dominion Election Systems during a public hearing put on by members of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

U.S. Army Colonel Phil Waldron, a cyber-security expert who spent the last half of his military career in information warfare, testified on Monday that Dominion was connected to the internet on Election Day. “Your vote is not as secure as your Venmo account, he stated.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, a scientist in the fields of pattern recognition in mathematical analysis, testified that Biden may have received a weighted 130 percent of Democrat votes in Maricopa County.

“As a longtime advocate for improving and modernizing our election system, I am pleased to learn that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is supportive of conducting an independent audit of their voting software and equipment,” said Sen. Ugenti-Rita in a statement. “It is important we maintain all of the voting public’s confidence in our elections and this is a positive first step in the right direction.”

“A significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred and with the number of irregularities it is easy to understand why,” said House Majority Leader Petersen. “Especially concerning are the allegations made surrounding the vendor Dominion. It is imperative that the County immediately do a forensic audit on the Dominion software and equipment to make sure the results were accurate.”

Ward said Wednesday that 2 percent of the duplicate ballot sample her team was allowed to examine were flipped to hurt President Donald Trump. One of the ballots, she said, was changed from a vote for Trump to Democrat Joe Biden; another was inexplicably “taken away” from Trump.

Subsequently, Maricopa County attorneys agreed to allow the Ariz. GOP to examine 2,500 more ballots.

Ward said in a video update that the County inexplicably decided to stop the count after they had reviewed only 1,526 ballots.

“Now, they did find seven more abnormalities so that’s a half a percentage point in a race that has a margin of only .3 percent,” Ward said. “So that’s definitely significant.

The GOP Chairwoman said she had no idea why they stopped.