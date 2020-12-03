Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Calls For Signature Audit of Ballots Following Release of Bombshell ‘Ballot-Stuffing’ Video

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called on Sec. of State State Brad Raffensperger to conduct a signature audit after a bombshell video unveiled by President Trump’s legal team on Thursday showed what appeared to be a ballot-stuffing operation in Fulton County on Election night.

The surveillance video shows crooked election workers at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County pulling suitcases filled with ballots out from under a table after poll observers had been sent home.

During a hearing in the Georgia State Senate, Jacki Pick, an attorney assisting Trump’s legal team, presented the shocking video showing four female election workers counting the ballots after the room had been cleared.

“I called early on for a signature audit,” Kemp told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Thursday night. “Obviously, the Secretary of State, per the laws and the Constitution, would have to order that. He has not done that. I think it should be done,” he added.

The governor told Ingraham that he supports the president’s legal efforts in the state.

“Especially with what we saw today, it raises more questions. There needs to be more transparency on that,” he said.

“I think in the next 24 hours hopefully we’ll see a lot more from the hearings that the legislature had today and we’ll be able to look and see what the next steps are,” Kemp said.

David Shafer, the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, said the party has supported the governor in his “repeated calls for an audit of the absentee signature verification process.”

We have supported Governor @BrianKempGA in his repeated calls for an audit of the absentee signature verification process. https://t.co/mwLquKegy7 — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) December 4, 2020

The governor told Ingraham that he’d heard that there was a monitor present during the late night counting, but said it was incumbent upon Raffensperger to come out and explain exactly what was going on in that video.

The video does not show any monitors in the roped off section of the room after the room had been cleared.

Kemp also addressed calls from some Republicans to boycott the upcoming Senate run-off in Georgia because of the state’s botched handling of the 2020 election.

“All that’s going to do is give the Democrats everything they want,” he said. “It’s going to give the radicals everything they want—this is literally the firewall.”

In person early voting begins on December 14 and Election Day is January 5.

Georgia is still recounting votes in Fulton County for the 2020 election.