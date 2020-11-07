Giuliani: GOP Poll Watchers in PA Blocked From Reviewing Up to 500,000 Mail-In Ballots; Says Court Should ‘Set Aside’ Uninspected Votes

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Saturday that not a single Republican poll watcher was granted meaningful access to vote counting in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and vowed to fight in court to have those “uninspected votes” thrown out.

“Not a single Republican got to view a single ballot,” Giuliani said at a press conference in Philly.

The Trump Campaign held the presser after multiple corporate media outlets declared former vice president Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

CNN, NBC News, CBS, and the Associated Press projected that Biden won in Pennsylvania, putting him over the top of needed electoral votes with 284, even though the Trump Campaign is challenging election results of several states in court due to widespread allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities.

Biden is on track to gain 22 more electoral votes from Nevada and Georgia, two of the states being contested by the Trump campaign.

Giuliani announced that the campaign would be bringing a number of lawsuits on Monday due to the “troubling situation” in Pennsylvania and a number of other states.”

The former New York mayor said that he had 50 to 60 poll watchers in Philadelphia who would be testifying in court that they were “uniformly deprived of their right to inspect any single part of the mail-in ballots.”

A handful of those Republican poll watchers spoke briefly at the press conference.

Giuliani said that there was a similar situation in the counting center in Pittsburgh involving about 300,000 ballots that were “uninspected, unreviewed, and not observed by a single Republican.”

In addition to the Democrat machines in Philly and Pittsburgh blocking poll watchers from inspecting ballots, Giuliani said his team is investigating multiple reports of dead people voting, as well as the backdating of ballots to Nov. 3. Two USPS whistleblowers in Pennsylvania told Project Veritas about how their corrupt supervisors were backdating ballots that were coming in on Wednesday and Thursday so they could be counted.

Giuliani pointed out that the mail-in ballots were the source of great skepticism early on because they are “innately prone to fraud,” something that even the New York Times has acknowledged in the past.

“With all that you would have expected there’d be a high degree of security and a high degree of inspection that would be provided for mail-in ballots,” he said. “Instead, in the wisdom of Democrat officials here in a city that’s been Democrat for 60 years and has a very long history of voter fraud—documented history of voter fraud—there was no inspection of a single mail-in ballot!”

Giuliani stressed that “not a single one was inspected as the law requires.”

“Even when a court order was obtained to allow the Republican inspectors to get six feet closer, they moved the people counting the ballots six feet further away!” he exclaimed.

“It’s really simple,” Giuliani added, “if you have nothing to hide with these mail-in ballots, you allow inspection. I mean, this is common knowledge, common practice in the examination of absentee ballots which happens all the time.”

The former mayor pointed out that the number of mail-in ballots in Pittsburgh and Philly that GOP observers were not allowed to review, amounted to almost exactly the amount of votes Biden needed in order to take the lead in the commonwealth.

And because they were deprived of the right to inspect the ballots, Giuliani said they have no way of knowing if “even a single one of them is legitimate.”

“That is unheard of, it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional, and we will be bringing an action challenging that and it is only one of the many other infirmities in this election,” he declared.

Giuliani said that his team has received similar complaints from Republican poll workers in about 10 states.

In Pennsylvania, he estimated that the suspect mail-in ballots amount to about 150,000 to 200,000 in Philly and 300,000 in Pittsburgh, which is significant because Biden only won the state by about 40,000.

“It’s pretty odd that every vote counted from Tuesday on was for the one candidate,” he noted.

Giuliani described another issue that he found “very strange” that he said will be part of the Trump Campaign’s case in Penn.

“At some point in the process when the lead of President Trump reduced from something like 50,000 to 30,000, at the time it was at 50,000, 94 percent of the vote had been cast. When we got to 30,000, it was only 90 percent of the votes cast,” he explained.

Giuliani pointed out that that could only happen with an influx of late new ballots, but no one had been informed about any new ballots “unless people were writing them up.”

He said that the case in Penn. alleges that “President Trump’s campaign was denied its right to a fair count, which is a deprivation of civil rights.”

He described the range of actions the court could take to remedy the matter, including “depriving that jurisdiction of a certain number of votes equal to the number of votes that are proved to be not inspected properly,” or even to “set aside the election.”

Giuliani said that he thought that just setting aside the uninspected votes “would remedy the wrong here.”

In a statement Saturday morning after the corporate media declared Biden the winner, President Trump declared that “the election is far from over,” and pointed out that Biden hasn’t been certified as the winner in any of the contested states.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”