A Probable and Deserved Victory

As I have a number of things to write tonight, this is an experimental foray into composing in advance the comment I would like to be able to write when the election result is known. This will not be altered even if the anticipated result is far from what actually occurs. The following is written before any of the polls have closed and is a wishful fantasy and will be followed by an epilogue when the result may be reasonably forecast.
The campaign of 95 percent of the national political media of the United States on behalf of the Democrats has been the most odious, dishonest, and unprofessional chapter in the history of American political press going back even to the violent and scurrilous exchanges between the journalistic partisans of Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. For the most part, there has not been even the slightest pretense of a separation between comment and reporting, which in my 35 years as a newspaper and radio and television proprietor was always considered and required as the principal criterion of responsible journalism.
In their desperation to avoid a Bernie Sanders candidacy on a platform so far to the left, it would have no chance of victory, the powers-that-be in the Democratic Party salvaged Joe Biden from the pre-nomination ash heap and carried him across the finish line to the nomination. Apart from the evident fact that he does not have the intellectual stamina to persevere in the uniquely challenging office that he seeks, his candidacy in other ways has been the most unfeasible of any major-party presidential nominee in history. Alton B. Parker (1904) and George McGovern (1972) would have been candidates for Mount Rushmore before it was sullied as a racist affront, in comparison to Joe Biden.
This entire Democratic campaign has been a fraud: a house of cards with a nominee who is not presentable, standing on a platform that is incapable of more than fringe approval by the enthusiasts of ecological terror, open borders, capitulation to the coronavirus, nuclear proliferation for the world’s least responsible governments, sharp tax increases, war on the oil and related industries, continued appeasement of China, and a complete whitewash of those responsible for the corruption of the intelligence agencies and the FBI before and after the 2016 election. This, all before one even gets to the likely impropriety of the Biden family receiving $9.44 million from dubious foreign regimes while Joe Biden was vice president.
Apart from drastically reducing illegal immigration, virtually eliminating unemployment, and creating the conditions in which the lowest 20 percent of income-earners were advancing in percentage terms more quickly than the top 10 percent, Donald Trump’s greatest distinction as president has become his status as the world leader in refusing to be terrified by a virus that mortally threatens one percent of the population—a part of the population that can be identified and protected.
Alone among leaders of prominent and advanced democratic countries, he is pursuing a policy of targeted protection and medical segregation of the vulnerable while restoring the 99 percent of the population that is not endangered, including the whole school and academic community and almost the entire workforce.
It is hard to think of a more stark contrast in substantive policy and abstract leadership qualities than that which has existed these last weeks between the president intrepidly campaigning among large and enthusiastic crowds while his opponent and his predecessor skulked tentatively about like moles in the sun, be-masked, inflicting platitudes on diminutive knots of listeners and on half-filled parking lots of honking supporters.
Of course, this president sometimes displays a juvenile ego and behaves boorishly in a manner that is unsuitable to his great office and embarrasses his countrymen. But he was elected in 2016 because he identified the profound worry, anger, and alienation of about half the entire population, which practically nobody else had noticed. Despite being more severely and unconstitutionally harassed than any other president, he has enacted most of the ambitious programs he outlined four years ago, except for comprehensive healthcare reform and infrastructure renovation.
But because he attacked the entire system, all factions of both parties, he has been relentlessly and savagely assaulted and defamed. The election campaigns just ended set up a cardboard effigy of a candidate with an energetic chucklehead of a running made, incapable of answering any policy question otherwise than with a call for a national “conversation” on the subject. No self-respecting population of an advanced country could possibly have legitimized such an absurd imposture.
The president had won the election prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public-relations disasters of his overconfidence, micromanagement, and daily press briefings in which he allowed himself to be baited by insolent reporters have disguised his excellent executive direction of the crisis. The entire campaign against him has been Trump-hate and false charges of COVID blunders. It is quite possible to dislike the president, but hatred of him is not a serious argument for determining who should be president, especially in the absence of a credible alternative.
Trump inherited an antediluvian public health crisis management system, shortages of everything that was necessary, and an instant state of media-propagated and sustained public hysteria as if the world was being scourged by a plague that was apt to kill everyone. In all of the circumstances, and despite his stylistic infelicities, this president has had the best first term in the country’s history, except for Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Nixon.
It is a relief to see that the country has rebelled against the media and their phony and incompetent poll-takers and has rebelled against the dangerous authoritarianism of the senior management of the social media outlets as well, and has rewarded a president who has rendered great service. We may legitimately hope that he has a better-developed idea of how the president, whom FDR described as ”the head of the American people” in “what is preeminently a place of moral leadership” should conduct his office. And historians, at least, when cant, emotionalism, and snobbery have subsided, will record with satisfaction the objective merits of a successful administration that prevailed over a despicable and febrile campaign of defamation and monstrous falsehoods.
The election of Joe Biden, to cite the super-Trumpian hyperbole of Ronald Reagan campaigning against the election of Lyndon Johnson in 1964, would have been “a step into a thousand years of darkness.”
Epilogue at 2:45 EST
The president’s tremendous wind-up campaign was a singular triumph over the corrupt media and social media and polling organizations, and barring a monstrous fraud, he should prevail in Pennsylvania (a 700,000 lead with 70 percent of the votes in), North Carolina (80,000 lead with six percent of the vote left), Georgia, Michigan (320,000 vote lead with 70 percent in), Wisconsin (120,000 vote lead with 91 percent of the vote counted), and Alaska, and possibly Nevada (still counting).
The president has just spoken and served notice that he considers that if the counting were completed he would certainly be reelected and promised legal action at once to preempt apprehended voter fraud. Naturally, his media enemies are at his moment doing somersaults of righteous peevishness about his “inflammatory” remarks.
The president has probably won and will probably be confirmed as having won by normal vote-counting, with or without high court judicial review. It is refreshingly likely that he will complete his victory, one of American history’s great personal election victories. His enemies have received a shattering rebuff, with a brief delayed reaction, and media hysteria about Trump’s aggressive legal posture.
We have heard it all before, and he has retained an adequate level of public support and Republican control of the Senate. He deserves respect.
The Communists running the Blue States have been planning on how to steal this election since 2016. They will fabricate as many ballots as they need, hence the unjustified delays in vote counting last night and the calling of Arizona for Biden before poll numbers (outside of mail-in ballots) were ever counted.
The goal was to pretend like Biden was ahead all night by delaying Pro-Trump results while rushing through Pro-Communist votes. We are watching the largest criminal enterprise on this planet trying to make a felon our President.
I was saying to my wife a few days ago that there would be fraud. I told her since Biden admitted publicly that they have the “most extensive voter fraud operation in history”and hardly anyone reported that!
I said to her that they will stop the counting once the votes are almost all in to see how many they need to pull off a victory and the DID! They set it all up by claiming for like forever that Biden was up in the polls by a wide margin. I’m 70 and have been paying attention for many years on our electoral process, I have NEVER seen anything so blatantly fraudulent in my life. The closest thing to it was the “dry run in 2018 with the midterms when the democrats used the same thing they’re doing now. Take a sure victory away from the winner AFTER THE FACT! That’s how we lost the House, and from there that is when their assault on our President went into high gear. I’m at a loss as to how we fix this when so many are involved in this coup.
Just tell the truth and live a good life.
Never apologize, never explain. Do what’s right.
We’re fighting back just by being decent, moral people. If you can step out and make a statement publicly, great, do so. If not, just stand up and be a man and don’t wither when your principles are challenged.
You’ll be fine, Patriot. :)
The Democrats are stealing this election in plain sight just as they have openly said they would for months. The choices are submit or civil war, and the Right doesn’t appear to have the stones to fight. America is dead.
It’s called winning by getting more votes.
Biden won fair and square. There is no credible evidence of massive voter fraud, and his margin in the popular vote will probably be close to 5% when all the votes have been counted.
“There is no credible evidence of voter fraud”. Really! How about in Wisconsin where there were around 200,000 more votes cast than there are voters registered! C’mon man!!
EPOCH Times map has very good. Hover a State and notice the results are all tight but frozen in time. Nevada is suddenly very close, AZ has tightened a bit, GA & NC close, MI has tightened up as well as WI. Trump has a huge lead in PA but the Gov. has plans for that. It’s now being reported that Nevada will not have updates until Thursday. See you at SCOTUS!!
Looks like you’ve counted your chickens too quickly, Conman. Biden is on a glide path to victory.
“Mail-in votes” we’re just what the old man needed.
I’d like to thank my spellchecker for that apostrophe in my previous post.
What are you? And why is your hand…. Oh.
Conrad is still trying to delude himself. The states are going to count the votes. When they do, Biden will be president elect. The only hope for Trump is if he can prove widespread fraud. Good luck with that.
Then I propose we create a pool where we guess which flight of stairs Ol’ Joe will “trip and fall” to his demise. He’s gonna go through a lot food tasters before that happens, I suppose.
130k after-hours votes show up at once in Michigan and every single one is ticked for Biden? Philadelphia excludes certified Republican poll-watchers? Arizona called despite 550k early mail-in and rural ballots left to be counted?
Anyone is says there is no election fraud in this election is him/herself a fraud.
Yes, I suspect the fraud occurred in Florida.
It’s very simple, really.
It takes longer to count all the votes in major densely populated areas where lots of people live. This is why the GOP rural strongholds report their results first.
There is no mystery or great conspiracy, really. If you read mainstream conservative publications such as WSJ or the National Review, they grasp this.
Then I propose we create a pool where we guess which flight of stairs Ol’ Joe will “trip and fall” to his demise. He’s gonna go through a lot food tasters before that happens, I suppose.
Ironic that you say this given Trump’s documented difficulty walking down a ramp.
Bravo!
Trump has won the election as of election night. Everything else is fraud and theft. He will emerge victorious from the attempted theft.
Republicans will never concede this victory. Death before dishonor. War before concession.
No, Biden is winning Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. Game over!
lol. Mike, the election was lost by Trump fair and square. And as far “Republicans will never concede this victory. Death before dishonor. War before concession. blah blah blah,” To quote Conor McGregor: “what are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? Nuttin’. You’ll do fookin’ nuttin!”
Sit down.
From the instant fake news made covid a thing I knew the purpose was to fix the vote in November. Corporate media promoted covid along with absentee/mail-in voting because covid is sooooo dangerous (wink, wink). Covid is nowhere near as dangerous as the communists, the fake-news and the crummy crooks known as Democrats.
“The president has just spoken and served notice that he considers that if the counting were completed he would certainly be reelected and promised legal action at once to preempt apprehended voter fraud. ”
Q.E.D. Conman Black. Your move.