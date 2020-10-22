Former Biden Biz Partner: Joe Biden Knew Family ‘Aggressively Leveraged’ His Name to Make Millions

A former business partner of Hunter Biden confirmed in a statement Wednesday night that democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden was in on a lucrative business deal between the Biden family and a shady Chinese Communist energy firm.

Tony Bobulinski, a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, said Hunter Biden frequently asked his dad to sign off on his foreign influence peddling schemes.

Hunter “frequently referenced asking [Joe] for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” he wrote.

Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski – a business associate of Hunter Biden – obtained by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCVzQibflu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski was recruited by the Biden family to run their joint-venture with now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. CEFC was owned by Ye Jianming, a Chinese entrepreneur who has links to the People’s Liberation Army.

The businessman said that he eventually “grew concerned” that the Biden family had “aggressively leveraged the Biden family name” to make money with foreign companies, including in Communist China.

“I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine,” Bobulinski said.

Hunter Biden’s emails come from an Apple laptop that was dropped off at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware for repairs in April of 2019 and then abandoned.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the repair shop, took legal possession of the laptop after 90 days and discovered the trove of scandalous emails by “searching the emails by keyword in June or July of 2019.”

According to one text on Hunter Biden’s hard drive, members of the Biden family were expected to give half of their profits from their foreign business deals to “pop”—aka Joe Biden.

Democrats and their media allies have objected to the publication of the emails, claiming that they are part of a Russian disinformation campaign against Joe Biden. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe disputed that assessment earlier this week, saying they are NOT part of some disinformation campaign.

The FBI and subsequently backed up Ratcliffe’s assessment.

#BREAKING: A senior federal law enforcement official tells @JakeBGibson

1) FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden's laptop & the emails in question weren't part of a Russian disinformation campaign. 2) The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 20, 2020

Bobulinski concurred, saying in his statement: “They are not any form of domestic or foreign disinformation. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and offensive.”

The Daily Caller flagged a May 13, 2017 email, first published by The New York Post, regarding a business agreement between the Bidens and CEFC.

The email, from businessman James Gilliar, discusses “remuneration packages” and equity shares for members of the business consortium. Hunter Biden is identified in the email as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” with an allotted payment of $850,000. Gilliar also laid out proposed ownership stakes for the business partners. One notation listed “20” for “H” and “20” for “Jim,” suggesting that each Biden would have a 20% equity stake in the company. Another notation says: “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski said that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referenced in the email, and Jim is James Biden, the brother of the former vice president.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said in the statement, directly contradicting Joe Biden’s claims that he never discussed business with his son.

“I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

A text message from May of 2017 obtained by the Federalist shows a Hunter Biden business partner actually warning Bobulinski not to use “Joe’s” name in communications unless they are “face to face.”

“I know you know that, but they are paranoid,” James Gilliar said in the text.

“Okay they should be paranoid about things,” Bobulinski replied.

!! In text messages obtained by @FDRLST, Hunter Biden's biz partner James Gilliar admonished Tony Bobulinski on May 20, 2017: "Don't mention Joe being involved, it's only when you are face to face[.]" And then he brings up Hunter's role in a 2020 Joe Biden presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/ZaOx1aVEXd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Hunter Biden’s relationship with CEFC was discussed in a Senate Homeland Security Committee report released on Sept. 23. The report said that wire transfers from CECF and its controlled entities to companies linked to Biden had been flagged for potential criminal activity. The report also flagged a $100,000 line of credit that Hunter and James Biden opened in September 2017 through a shell company linked to CEFC. In August 2017, a company linked to CEFC wired $5 million to the shell company, which in turn sent $4.8 million to Hunter Biden’s law firm, the report said.

Bobulinski said he was cooperating with the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee for documents regarding his business dealings with the Bidens.

“I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.”

Update:

An email to Bobulinski from a top Communist Chinese official shows that CEFC wired $5 million to a Delaware LLC, most of which was transferred directly to Hunter Biden’s firm.

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to a Delaware LLC, which spent the next year transfering nearly $4.8 million directly to Hunter Biden's firm, according to Senate investigators. https://t.co/Byyo3FNp3T pic.twitter.com/8XHHVTuFml — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

A email dated May 13, 2017 mentioned “remuneration packages” for six people, including “the big guy,” involved in an unspecified business venture. Hunter Biden was identified in the email as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC.”

Here's the full "10 held by H for the big guy" email: pic.twitter.com/CwmwZ9f7Is — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski’s full statement is below: