China Is Running Big Tech

Well, now we know why Big Tech suppresses pro-Trump voices and gives the Chinese Communist Party a megaphone.

It turns out Facebook’s Department of Censorship is staffed and run by citizens of the People’s Republic of China.

The New York Post reports Facebook’s “Hate-Speech Engineering” team (yes, that’s really what they call it) includes at least half a dozen foreign nationals recruited from communist China. This is the same team that smothered the Hunter Biden story.

“The Hate-Speech Engineering team’s staff includes a research scientist based at the Seattle office who earned his master’s degree in computer engineering from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing,” the New York Post reports.

Other team members come from Jilin University in northeast China, Nanjing University in eastern China, and the Communist Party-backed conglomerate Huawei.

These computer engineers are building artificial intelligence algorithms to recognize and suppress wrongthink in your news feed. It’s an insidious form of censorship that doesn’t tell you it’s screening what you’re allowed to see.

Individuals who have no familiarity with traditional American values of free speech, raised and educated in a regimented, collectivist society that prizes social conformity above all else, are now imposing their values on Americans. They are remaking American society in the Chinese Communist Party’s image.

We find this out only because of leaks by a former Facebook employee. Let that sink in. One of the most powerful companies in the world that controls the information Americans receive is entirely unaccountable. If not for an outraged whistleblower we would not know the discourse surrounding American politics and this election in particular is being shaped by citizens of a communist totalitarian state.

They are doing it right here in the United States with help from Mark Zuckerberg, the man who imagines himself Caesar Augustus.

Internal company documents released by Project Veritas reveal Facebook has a policy of favoring H-1B workers over Americans, and Chinese and Korean visa workers over other visa workers.

“When hiring for HR positions, it’s important to prioritize H-1B visa workers, and this will stimulate the process of diversification of the workplace,” says a leaked March 2020 document. The memo says “priority may be given to H-1B applicants from China and Korea to foster larger communities of diverse workers at Facebook.” As Ronald Reagan said, personnel is policy.

“Promoting diversity” is a fig leaf to cover the Zuck’s true motivation: Cheap foreign H1B labor slashes Facebook payroll costs.

And just as Beijing exploits Silicon Valley’s addiction to cheap H1-B labor, Silicon Valley’s allegiance to globalism also makes it an unwitting dupe of the CCP.

Beijing’s Marxist rulers use the ideology and institutions of globalism as a Trojan horse to undermine and overtake Western industrial democracies. Beijing now presents itself as the defender of globalization against President Trump’s national economic policies.

In ancient times the Chinese emperor kept massive cauldrons as symbols of his authority. When a dynasty changed and power shifted, the cauldrons were moved. In this context we can understand the significance of the People’s Republic of China gifting the United Nations an ancient cauldron “Dedicated to the 21st Century.”

On the macro level, the tech giants subscribe to the ideal of “global citizenship” with religious fervor. On the micro level, Google, Facebook, and Twitter made the World Health Organization the arbiter of righthink on China virus. It might be worth asking if any Chinese nationals were involved in that decision, considering the CCP bought and paid for the WHO.

We have long worried that communist China’s digital totalitarianism, a system in which the government uses a Big Data “social credit score” to determine where you work, where you live, and whether you can board an airplane, would someday be imposed on Americans.

Now we see it is worse than that: Thanks to Facebook, the Chinese Communist Party is using Americans as lab rats to perfect the artificial intelligence techno-surveillance apparatus it plans to export throughout the world.

Peter Navarro delivered an important address, what he dubs “the useful idiot speech,” detailing the breadth and depth of the CCP’s influence in America. These latest revelations about Facebook reveal the idiots most useful to the CCP are in Silicon Valley. The tech lords have adopted globalism over American nationhood and uploaded the operating system of totalitarian collectivism, exalting “social harmony” and central control over free speech and free thought.